BOISE, Idaho — For the first time this year in Idaho, West Nile has spread to humans.



Two people in Washington County have tested positive for the virus.



That's according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

A resident over the age of 30 was diagnosed with West Nile virus neuroinvasive disease. Another resident over the age of 60 was diagnosed with West Nile virus fever.

They say the detection of the virus has increased significantly in the last few weeks with 10 counties confirming mosquitos carrying the disease.

"The detection of West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes has increased significantly during the last few weeks and we strongly encourage Idahoans to fight the bite of mosquitoes to protect themselves and their families," says Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, state public health veterinarian.

Don't want to get it? Then do these things to protect yourself.



Drain any standing water on your property, wear long sleeves and pants, and put on some bug spray when you're heading outside.

Last year, 16 human West Nile virus infections, including one that resulted in death, were reported statewide.

West Nile virus is usually contracted from the bite of an infected mosquito; it is not spread from person-to-person through casual contact.

Symptoms of infection often include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash. Infection can result in severe illness, especially in people 50 years and older.