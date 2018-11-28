The FDA is investigating a multi-state outbreak of salmonella linked to tahini produced by Achdut Ltd.

Tahini is a condiment used to make hummus and other Mediterranean dishes.

Acdut Ltd., an Israeli manufacturer, voluntarily recalled all brands of tahini products made between April 7, 2018 and May 21, 2018 with expiration dates of April 7, 2020 to May 21, 2020.

Click here to see the brand labels involved in the recall.

The FDA is warning consumers not to eat recalled Achva, Achdut, Soom, S&F, Pepperwood, and Baron's brand tahini with those expiration dates.

The product lot codes range from 18-097 to 18-141.

The CDC says five people in the U.S. have gotten sick after eating hummus made with tahini.

