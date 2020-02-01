EMMETT, Idaho — Doctors have called a 14-month-old Emmett boy a medical mystery and his family has bled dry their savings accounts to try and figure what is wrong.

But so far there have been no answers for Spencer Evans' parents.

Starting almost from birth in November 2018, Spencer has had multiple medical issues, from chronic spitting up to developmental delays and problems holding his head up. He had surgery at just 3-months old and has undergone intensive feeding therapies.

His mother Sydney Evans has taken him to every doctor she can think of to get a diagnosis. Doctors believe he suffers from a neuromuscular disorder, but haven't been able to narrow it down beyond that.

The family says they spend up to $600 per month for gas to drive to four doctor visits each week.

And therapy costs - which are no longer covered by their insurance - have reached into the thousands.

Fundraiser for Emmett toddler with mystery illness The Evans family has bled their savings dry taking little Spencer to doctors in an effort to diagnose his mystery illnesses. The Evans family has bled their savings dry taking little Spencer to doctors in an effort to diagnose his mystery illnesses. The Evans family has bled their savings dry taking little Spencer to doctors in an effort to diagnose his mystery illnesses. The Evans family has bled their savings dry taking little Spencer to doctors in an effort to diagnose his mystery illnesses. The Evans family has bled their savings dry taking little Spencer to doctors in an effort to diagnose his mystery illnesses.

The family says they are now out of money.

Sydney Evans tells KTVB she is unable to work because of all the appointments, and her husband is pulling triple duty - as a full-time student, worker and father.

Someone at the family's church has set up a gofundme account to raise money for Spencer's medical costs. As of Wednesday night, a little over $1,000 had been donated.

"I appreciate it because she doesn't have to that," Sydney Evans said of the church member who set up the account. "She doesn't have to offer up help and I just appreciate any help that anybody offers us.

"Every little thing, even just thoughts while we are dealing with this is helpful," she added. "I am just grateful to everybody who has reached out and said 'we are thinking of you.' It's all helpful."

Next month, the family plans to travel to Seattle so Spencer can see doctors at Seattle Children's Hospital.

RELATED: Celebration of life for Eagle girl, 9, who passed away from brain cancer: 'She’s in heaven where there's no brain tumors'

RELATED: Mom with cancer receives Christmas surprise from the PRAYnksters