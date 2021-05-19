Delay in doctor visits could lead to long-term health issues

The avoidance in checkups is a concern for doctors, not only in terms of long-term health, but they've also seen a rise in sexually transmitted diseases.

BOISE, Idaho — For those who've been putting off scheduling a doctor's appointment, health professionals say now is the time to do it.

Central District Health saw a decrease in childhood immunizations at the start of the pandemic. Those doctor visits have picked up for kids since, but not for adults. According to the CDC, about 41% of U.S. adults had delayed or avoided medical care by the end of June 2020.

"People have been hesitant, whether it's due to just hesitancy with coming out in public and not knowing what that means," said Ryan Atwood, a physician assistant for the Family Clinic Services at Central District Health. "They might have a worry about the pandemic and all that it brings."

The delay in appointments is a concern for doctors, not only in terms of long-term health, but they've also seen a rise in sexually transmitted diseases. CDH said the public has taken a downturn when it comes to taking care of themselves, especially in preventative illnesses.

"We've definitely seen an uptick in syphilis and that is nationwide," Atwood said.

In a recent report from the CDC, syphilis and other sexually transmitted diseases hit an all-time high in the U.S. in 2019. Despite the rise, local clinics, like at CDH, haven't been seeing as many people come in for testing on STDs.

"Those things can go undetected," Atwood said "You can not have symptoms and just multiply the issue. People are sexually active and spreading [STDs] around."

CDH will offer free testing for STDs during the entire month of June. People need to call 208-327-7400 to set up an appointment.

According to CDH, there are still downtrends when it comes to checkups for things like hypertension, diabetes, asthma and other chronic illnesses.

Besides STDs, CDH hasn't necessarily seen a rise in different illnesses but as more patients return for their checkups they expect the number of cases to grow compared to the last year.