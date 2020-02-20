Five coronavirus patients to be transferred to Spokane's Sacred Heart

Spokane's Sacred Heart was chosen due to secured isolation rooms. Sacred Heart is one of 10 in the country with this specialized unit.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Five patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, more commonly known as coronavirus, are being transferred to Spokane's Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

According to a press release, Providence Sacred Heart was chosen "because of its secured airborne infection isolation rooms." Sacred Heart is one of 10 hospitals with this as a specialized unit across the country.

The release said normal hospital operations will remain unaffected.

Spokane Country Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said healthcare workers have trained for this scenario.

"We are coordinating with local partners to safely transport these patients to Sacred Heart. This is all being done following our jointly developed infectious disease protocols that we train and prepare for. The risk to the public from this novel coronavirus remains low," Lutz said.

The move is a joint effort between the Spokane Regional Health District, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and the Washington State Department of Health, according to the release.

According to the WSDOH on Tuesday, 712 people in Washington are under public health supervision due to coronavirus. These people are being monitored due to risk of having contracted coronavirus.

Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists 479 people under investigation for coronavirus. All of these people either are or will be tested.

There have been 15 positive tests for coronavirus in the United States, according to the CDC.

WSDOH released a statement to KREM on Wednesday night saying they had confidence in assisting Sacred Heart.

The statement reads:

"The Department of Health stands ready to support the Spokane Regional Health District and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane in preparation for the arrival of 5 individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19. We want to reiterate that the risk to the public from COVID-19 remains low.

The health workers at Sacred Heart in Spokane are trained to offer the safest, highest quality care to their patients. Sacred Heart’s Special Pathogens Unit is specially equipped to treat patients with infectious diseases as well.

We have the highest confidence in the medical professionals assisting with the care and transport for these people and we remain committed to assisting our partners in Spokane as needed."

KREM has reached out to the other two agencies involved, but they couldn't be reached or said they would comment tomorrow.