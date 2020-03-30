You don’t need to disinfect groceries from COVID-19, health department says

The health department said there is “no evidence” that COVID-19 is spreading through food.

SEATTLE — No, you do not need to disinfect your groceries from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Washington State Department of Health (DOH) said in a blog post.

“We have no evidence to suggest that COVID-19 is spreading through food at all. Not through take-out orders, groceries, or produce,” the DOH said.

COVID-19 is easily spread from person to person through small droplets in the air when someone infected with the virus coughs or sneezes. The DOH said the virus can spread from droplets landing on hard surfaces, but it is not “the main way it spreads.”

“That’s why it’s important that we wash our hands and try not to touch our faces, in case we touched a surface that had transmissible virus on it,” the DOH said. “If you wear gloves, touch a hard surface, and then touch your face with your gloved hands, the gloves have not protected you at all. If you don’t touch your face, you didn’t need the gloves. Just wash your hands.”

The health department said practicing social distancing while shopping and washing your hands after returning home from the store are important ways to slow the spread of the virus, but said there is “no reason to try to disinfect your groceries.”

Limiting your time out of the house by using grocery delivery services or limiting shopping to just one day a week are other ways to help slow the spread of the virus.