More pregnant moms turning to at-home births amid COVID-19 concerns at hospitals

Jackie Griggs with Midwife in the Heights says before COVID, they had six to seven moms a month. Now, they’re booked solid at 10 moms a month.

HOUSTON, Texas — At a time when there’s so much uncertainty and so much pressure put on hospitals, expectant mothers are finding they have more than one choice when it comes to giving birth, and midwives say more and more moms are choosing them.

At just 11 weeks old, little Clara will melt your heart. Born in the midst of a pandemic, the precious girl is absolutely perfect.

“Being in a hospital, I feel like it would’ve been a lot harder for me," her mother Sydney Brown said.

Clara was born April 28, not in a hospital, but in a birthing home. But her mom says that wasn’t always the plan. She was supposed to have Clara in a hospital.

“Among the COVID crisis, I was like so who will I be able to have in the room with me," Brown said.

When her doctor couldn’t give her a guarantee, Sydney started looking elsewhere, and she’s not the only one.

“Our limit is 10 moms a month. And we’re filled up. We can’t take any more moms through December," Certified Nurse-Midwife with Midwife in the Heights Jackie Griggs said.

Griggs with Midwife in the Heights says before COVID, they had six to seven moms a month. Now, they’re booked solid.

“They were worried, one, about contracting the virus, and the other about not being able to have them when having the baby, or having the baby taken away, but most of it is unfounded i think, but still they were worried about it," Griggs said.

Sydney had Clara in a birthing center with her husband, mom and sister by her side.

“It was absolutely fabulous in every way," Brown said.

Her birthing experience was so life changing, it’s completely changed her mind.

“I'm so glad that I took that leap of faith and went with the birthing center. And I already told them, if I see a positive pregnancy test, I'm texting them," Brown said.