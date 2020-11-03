Why coronavirus is not at pandemic-level

The coronavirus has spread to over 100 countries, according to the CDC. So, why hasn't the World Health Organization called the outbreak as a pandemic?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Despite the coronavirus spreading to over 100 countries, sickening tens of thousands, and killing thousands of people worldwide, the World Health Organization has yet to call the outbreak a pandemic.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom said that while this disease touches many countries, 93% of the cases are in four countries: China, Italy, Iran and South Korea.

"Now that the virus has a foothold in so many countries, the threat of a pandemic has become very real," Adhanom said in a statement. "The bottom line is: we are not at the mercy of this virus. The great advantage we have is that the decisions we all make – as governments, businesses, communities, families and individuals – can influence the trajectory of this epidemic."

A pandemic is defined as something that occurs over a wide geographic area, affecting an exceptionally high proportion of the population, according to Merriam Webster.

The current proportion of people infected in each country measured against the number of people in the same country does not raise enough concern yet to warrant the term pandemic.

Adhanom also said the fact that China has 70% of coronavirus patients so far recover from the disease is promising that this outbreak might not grow to the level of the last pandemic.

Post H1N1 studies showed populations in some areas had 20 to 40% of people infected with the virus. So far, China has only had 0.0056% of its population infected with the coronavirus. For Wuhan, China — the suspected town of origin for the virus — roughly 1% of its population was infected with the coronavirus.

