Why are people stocking up on toilet paper in this COVID-19 era?

Stores remain open, "hoarding" is discouraged, but the urge to stock up is just part of how we're wired as humans.

BOISE, Idaho — As COVID-19 continues to spread, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes are increasingly hard to come by, and now there’s another item that’s topping the list: toilet paper.

Sanitizer is easy to understand, but why toilet paper?

The #ToiletPaperApocalypse and #ToiletPaperPanic have been trending on Twitter since early March, and the stockpiling of toilet paper has become the butt of internet jokes.

On other social media, like Nextdoor, neighbors are sharing leads on where and when to find toilet paper.

Some stores have put limits on how many rolls they're selling per person and having staff members pass it out.

Some companies are even giving the stuff as a bonus to their employees. That includes Clearwater Paper, which produces toilet paper at its mill in Lewiston. The company recently confirmed that it was gifting 36 rolls of bathroom tissue to each of its 3,300 employees.

Back when bars were still open, at least one Boise establishment offered some t.p. to anyone who ran up -- and paid for -- a $30 tab.

You'd think toilet paper was gold -- or cash. Or you may be wondering: why?!

We asked Dr. Scott Hoopes of Live Well Psychiatry in Meridian.

"Because they can't imagine being without toilet paper. They think it's going to not be available, and by making a run on toilet paper, they're creating the very thing that they're afraid of. And that is a very fundamental law of life: we tend to create what we fear. I tell my patients that all the time," he said.

Also, Dr. Hoopes said, it feels good to take some kind of action, to find some way to take control in this time of uncertainty.

The CDC recently said the elderly and those with underlying health conditions should stay close to home and have plenty of their medications, household goods and food on hand.

Since then, recommendations to stay home have become mandates applied to everyone, not just those considered medically vulnerable.

The medical community has recommended having a couple weeks' worth of food and supplies during this time of social distancing.

However, there's no need to take home the entire toilet paper aisle at the earliest opportunity. Grocery stores aren't closing down, and supplies are still coming in.

