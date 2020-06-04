White House recommends shoppers limit trips to grocery store to limit spread of COVID-19

Some stores in Texas are working to limit the spread by making sure customers are social distancing, while some are limiting the number of shoppers allowed inside

BEAUMONT, Texas — The White House coronavirus task force is asking Americans to limit trips to the grocery store as stores work to limit the spread by putting regulations in place for shoppers.

With the number of cases still growing, Dr. Deborah Birx says limiting trips will help stop the spread.

Grocery stores, like Walmart have become essential for getting items families need during quarantine.

On Saturday, President Trump and White House officials held a press conference to give the nation an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Deborah Birx, who's part of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, caught a lot of people's attention when she said that we should not be going shopping.

A number of stores have already changed procedures for customers.

Some are working to make sure they stand six feet apart outside or limiting the number of people inside.

"This is the moment to not be going to the grocery store, not going to the pharmacy, but doing everything you can to keep your family and friends safe," Birx said.

She says continuing to practice social distancing and good hygiene will help prevent the spread of COVID-19.