While schools may have a plan to reopen and Idaho enters phase 2, people still need to wear face masks

BOISE, Idaho — It’s a question on the minds of every student and parent right now, no matter what level of education. Plans are beginning to take shape for the opening of schools for the 2020-2021 school year.

The State Board of Education just revised the criteria they are going to go by which is designed to align with Gov. Brad Little's Idaho’s rebound plan, which launched last week.

The five pieces of criteria include that there cannot be any statewide stay at home orders in place, health officials have to approve of each school's plan for physical distancing plan in place along with cleanliness criteria strictly adhered to for schools to reopen, and they meet the standards of the reopening plan. Schools must also have a plan for any possible immediate closures and reentry plans must be approved by the local board of trustees.

Obviously, the SBOE added at the end of their announcement that this is subject to change or adjust depending on what happens in the coming months. But as of right now, they are planning to reopen schools across Idaho this year.

Now that Idaho is beginning the first full week of the governor's first phase of the reopening plan, there are many small business owners concerned about people continuing to follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines, including if people should continue wearing face masks, as they begin to rebound from the pandemic

A social post from a local hairdresser concerned that non-compliance could result in the number of cases spiking and the delay of phase two for her and tens of thousands of other small businesses. Her plea is to "use your heads, wash your hands, and wear masks." And she isn’t alone in her concern and request.

Only a minority of those in public right now are wearing masks and the question on whether people should be is still being asked. As we've reported, the CDC estimates that N95 medical masks filter out about 95% of particles that people breathe out.

However, the CDC and others are still urging people not to buy those masks as they're needed by medical professionals. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't wear a mask.

The CDC explained that cloth masks are "not intended to protect the wearer but may prevent the spread of the virus from the wearer to others," since you could be carrying the virus and not yet showing symptoms. That's why they recommend everyone wears them.

Medical experts say that masks lower the chances of getting sick especially when they're worn by people who are sick and don’t know it.

As stores and more recreational opportunities open the hope is that we will begin seeing more people wearing masks. The more precautions that are taken now gives more hope for subsequent phases rolling out on schedule.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus