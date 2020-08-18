When could you get the extra $300 in unemployment benefits in Washington, Idaho? What we know

Gov. Little announced this week that Idaho will offer an extra $300 in unemployment benefits for at least five weeks. Washington has not made a similar announcement.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A program that offered an extra $600 per week in unemployment benefits expired on Aug. 1. But President Trump recently directed FEMA through an executive order to continue offering a $300 supplemental payment.

In early August, White House officials offered a short-term extension of the $600 benefit. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer rejected the offer, arguing that Republicans didn't understand that the situation requires a solution that is larger in scope.

Many Republicans have expressed concern that a $600 weekly benefit, on top of existing state benefits, gives people an incentive to stay unemployed.

The two sides have not yet come to an agreement on a larger coronavirus relief bill.

The previous unemployment benefit was fully funded by the federal government, but Trump is asking states to now cover 25 percent. He is seeking to set aside $44 billion in previously approved disaster aid to help states, but said it would be up to states to determine how much, if any of it, to fund, so the benefits could be smaller still.

States can choose to offer a $400 supplement by covering an extra $100 themselves, which many say is prohibitively expensive.

It remains unclear when unemployed workers in Washington and Idaho could see this extra money.

FEMA must first receive an application from a state or territory for grant funding, according to an online memo. The agency says the time-frame for doling out those funds will vary, with the U.S. Department of Labor estimating an average of three weeks from Aug. 8.

At least one state has estimated it will have all payments out in less than one week from its grant award, the memo says.

Idaho governor says state will offer extra benefits

Governor Brad Little's office announced on Monday that Idaho will participate in the plan to offer extended unemployment benefits.

Under the new program, unemployed workers in Idaho receiving a weekly benefit amount of at least $100 who self-certify they are unemployed due to COVID-19 will receive the extra $300 per week. Little's office said the governor intends to seek five weeks of assistance and will reevaluate after that point.

Idaho is finalizing its application to FEMA this week and payments will begin after approval, according to a news release from Little's office. They will be retroactive to Aug. 1.

No timeline from Washington state

An alert posted to Washington's Employment Security Department (ESD) website on Aug. 9 says the unemployment office is "currently assessing" Trump's memorandum related to the extra unemployment money.

The office will update claimants on its website, social media platforms and directly via claimant communications when it has additional information, according to the alert.