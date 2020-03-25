What's an 'essential' business under the Idaho stay-home order? What you can and can't do

BOISE, Idaho — The stay-at-home order that Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed Wednesday afternoon directs everyone in Idaho to self-isolate at home as much as possible, whether you're ill or not, to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The order makes exceptions for leaving home to obtain essential services, and for those working in public health, safety and "other essential workers as defined in the order."
Scroll down to read the full order.
"People must limit" discretionary travel and all non-essential gatherings outside of the household under the order, which will be in effect for three weeks, then re-evaluated.
Here's a breakdown of what it means in terms of "essential" and "non-essential" businesses.
Essential/will remain open:
- Grocery stores
- Medical facilities
- Veterinary services
- Residential and home-based care
- Pharmacies
- Hardware stores
- Gas stations
- Laundromats
- Financial institutions (including banks, credit unions and insurance companies)
- Essential state and local government functions
- Limited child care for essential workers
- Contractors
- Infrastructure
- Public safety (including emergency responders)
- Hotels/motels
- Maintenance (including electricians, plumbers, utility services and mechanics)
- Media
Non-essential/will close:
- Bars
- Nightclubs
- Gyms
- Salons and spas
- Recreation facilities
- Entertainment venues
- Convention centers
- Restaurants (dine-in services only will be shut down)
- Public events and gatherings
All restaurants in Idaho are ordered to close their dine-in facilities, but drive-up, take-out and delivery services are permitted.
Idaho State Liquor Division stores will remain open, with normal hours in effect. Some stores may be closed due to staffing shortages caused by child care issues, concern about elderly family members at home, or illness affecting Division employees. No stores have had instances of COVID-19.
Public transit is allowed to continue under the order, but the governor said people must limit their public transit unless to provide or obtain essential services.
Residents are still allowed to recreate near their home, including walking dogs, going for a walk or run, hiking, or riding a bicycle as long as they maintain six feet of distance from anyone who is not a member of their household.
Idaho coronavirus latest: Real-time COVID-19 updates | Map of confirmed Idaho cases | COVID-19 resources | Testing sites | School closings | Building, venue and event closings | Full COVID-19 coverage
Many businesses in Idaho had already closed or limited their operations before the governor announced Wednesday's order.
Facts not fear: More on coronavirus
See our latest updates in our YouTube playlist: