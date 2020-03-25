What's an 'essential' business under the Idaho stay-home order? What you can and can't do

The governor's stated goal is to slow the spread of coronavirus and prevent health care facilities from being overwhelmed.

BOISE, Idaho — The stay-at-home order that Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed Wednesday afternoon directs everyone in Idaho to self-isolate at home as much as possible, whether you're ill or not, to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The order makes exceptions for leaving home to obtain essential services, and for those working in public health, safety and "other essential workers as defined in the order."

Scroll down to read the full order.

"People must limit" discretionary travel and all non-essential gatherings outside of the household under the order, which will be in effect for three weeks, then re-evaluated.

Here's a breakdown of what it means in terms of "essential" and "non-essential" businesses.

Essential/will remain open:

Grocery stores

Medical facilities

Veterinary services

Residential and home-based care

Pharmacies

Hardware stores

Gas stations

Laundromats

Financial institutions (including banks, credit unions and insurance companies)

Essential state and local government functions

Limited child care for essential workers

Contractors

Infrastructure

Public safety (including emergency responders)

Hotels/motels

Maintenance (including electricians, plumbers, utility services and mechanics)

Media

Non-essential/will close:

Bars

Nightclubs

Gyms

Salons and spas

Recreation facilities

Entertainment venues

Convention centers

Restaurants (dine-in services only will be shut down)

Public events and gatherings

All restaurants in Idaho are ordered to close their dine-in facilities, but drive-up, take-out and delivery services are permitted.

Idaho State Liquor Division stores will remain open, with normal hours in effect. Some stores may be closed due to staffing shortages caused by child care issues, concern about elderly family members at home, or illness affecting Division employees. No stores have had instances of COVID-19.

Public transit is allowed to continue under the order, but the governor said people must limit their public transit unless to provide or obtain essential services.

Residents are still allowed to recreate near their home, including walking dogs, going for a walk or run, hiking, or riding a bicycle as long as they maintain six feet of distance from anyone who is not a member of their household.

Many businesses in Idaho had already closed or limited their operations before the governor announced Wednesday's order.

