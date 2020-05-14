What does stage 2 of Idaho's reopening plan look like?

A look at which businesses could reopen as early as Saturday, and what those businesses will need to do to keep employees and customers safe.

BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little's four-stage reopening plan aims to get Idaho's economy back on track.

He's set to make an announcement on Thursday about possibly beginning the second stage of that process, which includes reopening businesses like restaurants and hair salons.

But when businesses reopen they must follow the virus safety protocols established by the state to continue to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Here's a look at the businesses that could reopen on Saturday - and what they need to do to stay open - if the governor gives the green light:

Restaurants

The state is asking that restaurants maintain six feet of physical distance between employees and patrons. That could mean limiting occupancy to 50% of seating capacity and limiting table to groups of six.

Restaurants are also asked to avoid using pre-set tableware. All employees are also urged to wear cloth face coverings and gloves.

Restaurants can open once their plans have been submitted for approval by local public health districts.

Hair and nail salons

Along with other "close contact services," hair and nail salons will also be allowed to open in stage two. That includes places like tattoo and massage parlors.

The state is recommending these businesses keep work stations six feet apart and provide services by appointment only.

They are also being told to consider asking clients about any symptoms they may be experiencing before each visit.

Like restaurants, close contact services are urged to limit the number of people inside and require employees to wear face coverings and gloves.

Gyms

Social distancing is a big requirement for gyms as well. The state is asking that all gyms keep exercise equipment at least six feet apart, and limit the number of people inside the building. All exercise equipment should be thoroughly disinfected after each use.

Gyms are also encouraged to ensure there is optimal ventilation inside, and to consider having some activities - like yoga classes - outside.

When does stage 2 begin?

All indications point to Gov. Little giving the go-ahead to begin stage two on Saturday. He will announce his decision during a news conference at 1 p.m. on Thursday. We will carry the governor's announcement live on KTVB.COM and on KTVB Channel 7.

