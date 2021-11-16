West Ada School District to drop mask requirement after Thanksgiving break

Masks will be optional for staff and students beginning Nov. 29.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The West Ada Board of Trustees voted Monday evening to get rid of a mask requirement for students and staff after they return from Thanksgiving break.

Masks will be optional in school beginning Nov. 29.

Officials say they will continue to follow the same positive case notification process of alerting parents or guardians when a positive case was reported in one or more of their child's classrooms.

Families are asked to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19, and keep them home from school if they are sick.

The vote to make masks optional comes after the approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of a COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 in late October. The vaccine had already been approved for those 12 and up.

The Caldwell School Board made a similar decision to drop the mask requirement for its schools Nov. 9, citing the approval of the vaccine.

Idaho recorded its first child death, an infant from Southwest Idaho, in October.

Vaccination requires two doses three weeks apart, plus two more weeks to achieve full protection, meaning kids vaccinated before Thanksgiving will be fully protected by Christmas.

West Ada initially allowed students and staff to opt out of the mask requirement near the beginning of the school year, then reversed course and made face coverings mandatory for all in September as cases surged.

Masks will continue to be required for the rest of this week. The Thanksgiving break begins on Monday, with no school all next week.

"We again want to thank our students, families, and staff for their efforts in maintaining our safety protocols and mitigation strategies and being supportive as we navigate through this school year," West Ada Schools wrote in an email.

