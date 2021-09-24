West Ada School District extends mask requirement

MERIDIAN, Idaho — West Ada School District announced it will extend its mask requirement through Oct. 8 in an update posted on the district’s website.
The mask mandate began Sept. 10, after a West Ada teacher in the district died of COVID-19, and after the district had initially allowed students to opt-out of wearing a mask in school. Over 36% of the district's 40,000 students opted out of the requirement before the district changed course and revoked the opt-out option.
The requirement applies to all students, staff and visitors.
“During this review process we were not able to use Central District Health data as CDH is experiencing a backlog of cases due to the excessive volume of cases,” the update said. “They are currently processing up to 1,000 labs a day, with about 5,000/6,000 labs waiting to be processed in the queue.”
Since Sept. 10, Crisis Standards of Care has been enacted in hospitals statewide. The community is still at a high level of transmission, the announcement said.
School staff are dedicating a “substantial portion” of their time to contact tracing and the district is facing a shortage of substitute teachers.
“West Ada experiences an average of 30-35% unfilled substitute jobs daily,” the update said. “West Ada School District will review the mask requirement prior to October 8 to determine whether the mask requirement can be lifted, and opt-outs restored, or if an extension in the mask requirement is necessary.”
Join 'The 208' conversation:
- Text us at (208) 321-5614
- E-mail us at the208@ktvb.com
- Join our The 208 Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/the208KTVB/
- Follow us on Twitter: @the208KTVB or tweet #the208 and #SoIdaho
- Follow us on Instagram: @the208KTVB
- Bookmark our landing page: /the-208
- And we also turn each episode into a podcast on Podbean
- Still reading this list? We're on YouTube, too: