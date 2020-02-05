'We went from a stay home order to a stay healthy': Gov. Little on how to stay safe during first phase of reopening

"We've got social distancing criteria, but if you're around somebody you don't know and you're in a place we're recommending to people to wear masks."

BOISE, Idaho — Friday marked Day One of the first of phases for Idaho reopening and returning to a sense of normal during the coronavirus pandemic. But as businesses in Idaho begin reopening, what should people and families, who have been hunkering down during the stay at home order, do differently now?

For individuals, there is a major difference in the stay at home order and the stay healthy order. KTVB's Doug Petcash asked Idaho Governor Brad Little what were some of the biggest differences between the two orders.

Gov. Brad Little: Yeah, we went from a Stay Home order to a Stay Healthy. We're encouraging people to get out more because of the great progress we made. But all those other criteria about social distancing, good hygiene, particularly one of the most important to stay home if you're not feeling well at least until you have enough time to determine if you have the symptoms and then you can get tested.

Doug Petcash: So you're saying people can go out, start supporting those retail businesses and whatnot that you are reopening, still be wary and stay home as much as possible, or is that completely lifted?

Gov. Brad Little: With just good old Idaho common sense. We've got social distancing criteria, but if you're around somebody you don't know and you're in a place we're recommending to people to wear masks so that they don't infect others.

According to Gov. Little, people no longer have to hunker down at home but people need to be smart when they leave their home by wearing a face mask, washing hands often and thoroughly, practice social distancing, and avoid large crowds, which is all crucial to lessen the spread of COVID-19.

The governor added that if there is a spike in coronavirus cases, stricter restrictions could be put back into place.

If all goes well in the Gem State's battle against COVID-19, then the state should enter phase two of the reopening plan on May 16.

