'We think it's probably here': How Idaho is looking out for new, more contagious strain of COVID-19

BOISE, Idaho — As a new variant of the coronavirus spreads across the globe after first detected in the United Kingdom earlier this month, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is screening some of its COVID-19 tests for it.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Welfare told KTVB on Wednesday that the state has not yet detected the contagious new strain.

"Nonetheless, we think it's probably here, as it is in some nearby states," Niki Forbing-Orr said.

Idaho is now part of a national Strain Surveillance project, meaning IDHW sends some of its positive COVID-19 tests to an out-of-state lab to screen them for the new variant.