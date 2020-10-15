Live at 1 p.m.: Gov. Little to give an update on the coronavirus pandemic in Idaho

Gov. Little will announce if Idaho will once again stay in Stage 4 for another two weeks, or go down to Stage 3 as Idaho sees another spike in coronavirus cases.

BOISE, Idaho — At 1 p.m. MT Thursday, Oct. 15, Idaho Gov. Brad Little will hold a press conference at the Idaho State Capitol Building. The Republican governor will give an update on the coronavirus pandemic in Idaho.

Two weeks ago on Oct. 1, Gov. Little announced that Idaho would stay in Stage 4 once again as COVID-19 cases continue to climb across the state.

In Thursday's press conference, Gov. Little will review the latest statistics and data with state health officials. He will also announce whether the Gem State will again stay in Stage 4 of his reopening plan, even as a record number of COVID-19 cases are being reported.

As of Oct. 14, Idaho's 14-day average of new cases reported each day is now at 575.93, the highest since the pandemic began. The record of the single-day total reported cases also broke during Little's 14-day extension of staying in Stage 4. On Oct. 9, a record 821 total cases of the coronavirus were reported across Idaho, breaking the previous record that was set on August 6.

"That [staying in Stage 4] does not mean, we're putting restrictions on businesses or individuals," Little explained in last press conference on Oct. 1. "That does not mean, we're in the clear, or the lives of the well being of our loved ones were older who have underlying health conditions are still threatened by this deadly and aggressive disease. We did not meet establish metrics in three areas over the past two weeks for the number of reported cases, for percent of positive tests, as well as COVID hospitalizations. As dropping temperatures drag people indoors, we will likely continue to see an uptick and spread across the country."