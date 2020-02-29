Man is first U.S. death from coronavirus in Washington state

The first U.S. death from the coronavirus was a patient at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland, officials say.

SEATTLE — Health officials confirmed Saturday one person has died from the 2019 novel coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19, in the state.

This is the first known death of COVID-19 in the United States.

Officials with EvergreenHealth in Kirkland said the patient came to their facility with "serious respiratory issues" and then tested positive for the virus. There is a second patient that also tested positive who is now in isolation and receiving treatment, according to officials.

President Donald Trump addressed coronavirus concerns in a news conference Saturday morning and said the person who died was a "high-risk" patient in their 50s.

There are currently 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gov. Jay Inslee issued a statement on Saturday, saying in part, "It is a sad day in our state as we learn that a Washingtonian has died from COVID-19. Our hearts go out to their family and friends. We will continue to work toward a day where no one dies from this virus."

The Washington Department of Health and Public Health Seattle & King County plan to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. to provide more information.

On Friday night, health officials announced two new cases of coronavirus in western Washington. One is a Snohomish County teenager, and the other is a King County woman.