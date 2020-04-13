Watch Live: Gov. Kate Brown unveils framework for easing COVID-19 restrictions in Oregon

Brown said when a state restriction is loosened, it will be studied for two weeks to make sure there is no uptick in coronavirus cases.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will unveil a framework on how the state will slowly ease restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor will hold a news conference today at 11 a.m. to announce more details. She will be joined by representatives from the Oregon Health Authority and her own medical advisory panel.

A spokesman for Gov. Brown told KGW's Pat Dooris that elective surgeries and procedures would be one of the areas the state looks at reopening. Loosening such a restriction would be an attempt to help medical and dental patients, and help those businesses survive.

Brown said when a state restriction is loosened, it will be studied for two weeks to make sure there is no uptick in coronavirus cases.

The governor also said she will not adopt a federal proposal to wait two weeks without a COVID-19 death in the state. Instead, she said she will watch for falling numbers of cases and hospitalizations.

Brown is asking leaders in business, health care and other fields to weigh in on her proposals.