Watch live at 8 p.m.: Central District Health board to discuss possible changes to COVID-19 protocols

BOISE, Idaho — The Central District Board of Health will meet Tuesday night starting at 8 p.m. to discuss possible changes to public health orders related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The regularly-scheduled meeting comes as cases continue to surge throughout the state, and within the district's four-county region that includes Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties.

Idaho has surpassed 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases nearly every day for the last two weeks. The spike in cases is beginning to overwhelm local hospitals, some of which have had to send patients elsewhere due to being overcapacity. St. Luke's Health System last week announced that it is suspending certain elective surgeries through the end of the year.

The state has also seen a dramatic uptick in the number of deaths reported. The statewide death toll stood at 773 as of Monday. In November alone, nearly 150 people have died from coronavirus-related illnesses.

On Friday, Gov. Brad Little announced that the state would revert back to Stage 2 of the Rebound Idaho plan.

Stage 2 restrictions include a limit on gatherings to 10 people or less, both inside and outside. Religious and political expression is exempt from the gathering limit, however, and bars, restaurants and other businesses can remain open, although patrons must be seated when not entering or leaving the business.

Little urged residents to celebrate Thanksgiving with the people in their own household, and avoid traveling, stressing that making "difficult choices" are worth it to protect the people around you. In a news release last week, Central District Health also urged people to choose "lower-risk ways of honoring traditions and celebrating with family and friends in the coming months." The health district released guidance for safer celebration of the upcoming holidays.

During his news conference, Little also announced that he was mobilizing the Idaho National Guard to help combat the pandemic as cases threaten to overwhelm the state's healthcare system. The executive order signed by the governor calls up 100 guardsmen to help expand healthcare access by assisting with mobile testing, facility decontamination, and more.

The CDH board meeting will stream live starting at 8 p.m. in this story and on our YouTube channel.

