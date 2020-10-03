Watch live at 3:30 p.m.: Boise Mayor Lauren McLean to give coronavirus update

We will stream the mayor's remarks live on KTVB.COM and our YouTube channel.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean will give an update today on the city’s response to the coronavirus, including coordination and preparation for an outbreak.

The mayor will hold a press conference at Boise City Hall at 3:30 p.m.

We will stream the mayor’s remarks live on KTVB.COM and our YouTube channel.

Last week, McLean announced the creation of a Coronavirus Task Force.

"It's important to remember that the individual risk to Idaho is low, but we want to be prepared as a city if there is an outbreak to address it quickly and efficiently," McClean said in a press release. "This task force will ensure we can do that."

As of Tuesday, there are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Idaho. A total of 41 people have been monitored by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Of that number, 31 are no longer being monitored, meaning 10 people are still under observation.

According to the Idaho DHW, a total of 41 people in Idaho have been tested for the virus, including three Oregon residents tested in Idaho.

Organizers say Treefort Music Fest 2020 will go on as planned and they are closely monitoring the coronavirus. The festival is scheduled for March 25-29 in Boise.