Watch live at 2:30 p.m.: Idaho health leaders to provide COVID-19 update

We live stream the briefing on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube Channel.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will hold a virtual COVID-19 media briefing at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

We live stream the briefing on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube Channel.



Those who will attend the briefing from DHW include Director Dave Jeppesen, who will give opening remarks, along with Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Division of Public Health; Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist; Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist; Dr. Christopher Ball, chief of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories; and Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program.



A special guest, Dr. David Peterman, Primary Health Medical Group, will also be available to answer questions.



The general public can join the briefing as attendees in listen/watch-only mode.

On Monday, the total number of confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 cases in Idaho topped 214,000 since the start of the pandemic. That means about one out of every nine Idahoans has contracted the virus.

There were 13 new deaths reported statewide, including five in Ada County and two in Canyon County.

According to the state's dashboard, 803,695 people have received a vaccine and 720,700 people have been fully vaccinated.

The total number of doses administered now stands at 1,464,258.





Facts not fear: More on coronavirus