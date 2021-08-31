Watch live at 2:30 p.m.: Idaho health leaders provide an update in the battle against COVID-19

KTVB will stream the media briefing live on KTVB.COM and on our YouTube Channel.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will hold a media briefing about COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30.



Those who will attend the briefing from DHW include Director Dave Jeppesen, who will give opening remarks, along with Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Division of Public Health; Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist; Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist; Dr. Christopher Ball, chief of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories; and Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program.



Jeppesen told reporters on August 24 that Idaho hospitals are nearing capacity and the number of patients in intensive care units (ICU) had reached its highest point since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. He visited an ICU and said it was difficult to see patients struggling for their lives. The situation is also having a huge impact on medical staff.

The director added that nearly every Idaho hospital patient with COVID-19 is unvaccinated. And only about 53% of those eligible for the vaccine have gotten a shot.

The biggest concern facing Idaho's health care system is avoiding crisis standards of care, which means hospitals would begin rationing care. Jeppesen said the department is doing everything it can to keep that from happening, but they will be ready to act if things get worse.

On Tuesday, Gov. Brad Little announced that he is activating the Idaho National Guard again and directing hundreds of new medical personnel to help Idaho hospitals overwhelmed with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.

He said this is a last-ditch effort to avoid the first-ever activation of statewide crisis standards of care, but he said the real solution to the crisis is more Idahoans choosing to receive the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.



"On a daily call with hospitals this morning, we heard there are only four standard adult ICU beds available in the entire state. Where hospitals have converted other spaces to be used as contingency ICU beds, those are filling up too," Little said. "We are dangerously close to activating statewide crisis standards of care – a historic step that means Idahoans in need of healthcare could receive a lesser standard of care or may be turned away altogether. In essence, someone would have to decide who can be treated and who cannot. This affects all of us, not just patients with COVID-19."



The governor is adding up to 370 additional personnel to assist hospitals with the surge.

As of Monday, August 30, the latest data from the state shows there are currently 459 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 143 patients in ICUs. The latter figure is a new record high.

According the state’s coronavirus dashboard, since the start of the pandemic there have been more than 2,300 deaths, 220,163 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, and 818,464 Idahoans have now received a vaccine.

Health experts are hoping that the full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine will spark an increase in Idaho vaccinations. It’s been eight days since that occurred, and we could get more data during Tuesday’s briefing.