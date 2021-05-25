Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare holds biweekly COVID-19 briefing

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare (IDHW) is set to hold its biweekly briefing regarding COVID-19 in Idaho at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The meeting will be live-streamed on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel.
IDHW Director Dave Jeppesen, Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch, Public Health medical director and state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn, deputy state epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Turner, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program Sarah Leeds, and chief of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories Dr. Christopher Ball.