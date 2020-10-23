Watch live at 12 p.m.: Idaho Gov. Brad Little's coronavirus vaccine advisory committee holds first meeting

The Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee will be responsible for determining how the coronavirus vaccine will be administered once it is available.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced the Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee will hold its first meeting on Friday, Oct. 23 at 12 p.m.

Members of this committee represent stakeholders from across the Gem State, including tribes, healthcare providers, priority populations and immunization organizations. They will meet to determine Idaho's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan while adhering to federal guidance.

Idaho's COVID-19 interim vaccine distribution plan was submitted to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) by the Oct. 16 deadline.

"The availability of a safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine is one of the biggest hurdles in getting our lives closer to normal," Little said. "Here in Idaho, we have been planning for months for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, and our COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee will stay focused on making sure Idaho is ready when the initial supply becomes available."

A full list of the committee members can be found here.

The initial supply of a vaccine is expected to be limited and is expected to be offered first to healthcare workers, though no decisions have been made yet.

"We want to assure Idahoans that vaccine safety is our No. 1 priority," said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, state public health officer and executive secretary for the committee. "The committee will advise Governor Little and the Department of Health and Welfare on vaccine implementation strategies to ensure broad vaccination coverage throughout the state."