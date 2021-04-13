Watch live at 4:30 p.m.: Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare to hold weekly meeting amid Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause

The meeting will be live-streamed on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare (IDHW) is set to hold its weekly virtual meeting to discuss COVID-19 in Idaho. The meeting will be live-streamed on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel.

The meeting comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended Tuesday that vaccine providers should pause distribution of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine in order to investigate rare blood clots reported in six women.

The six women, who are between the ages of 18-48, developed blood clots between 6-13 days after receiving the Janssen vaccine. One of the women died and another is in critical condition, according to the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

More than 6.8 million doses of the Janssen vaccine have been administered in the United States. 82,500 doses have been distributed in Idaho and 30,673 doses have been administered to Idahoans as of Tuesday morning, according to IDHW.

IDHW echoed the recommendation from the CDC on Tuesday, stating Idahoans with appointments to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should reach out to their providers and seek the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Following the recommendation from the CDC and IDHW, Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke's released statements on the pause.

Saint Alphonsus said in part:

Trinity Health is committed to the safety of our patients, colleagues, physicians and communities. We are pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at our facilities out of an abundance of caution and as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Federal Drug Administration (FDA).

We are confident in the safety of the mRNA vaccines approved for emergency use authorization (EUA) and will continue to administer the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Vaccination remains our best hope for ending this pandemic.

St. Luke's said in part:

In alignment with CDC and FDA recommendations, St. Luke's is pausing on offering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

CDC/FDA recommended the pause as the agencies review six cases of a rare but severe type of blood clot (cerebral venous sinus thrombosis) in women ages 18 to 48 who received the vaccine. As of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of J&J have been administered.

St. Luke's only administers J&J on Thursdays, when it's available, at St. Luke's Plaza 4 in Boise. We will offer Moderna to patients who are scheduled for this Thursday, April 14. Those who receive Moderna will need to follow up in 28 days with a booster. We have open appointments in Boise and the Magic Valley for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this week and next. It is important that people get vaccinated as soon as possible regardless of the vaccine brand.