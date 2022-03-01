Watch at 2:30 p.m. - Health and Welfare officials to provide COVID-19 update

Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare officials will be discussing the status of COVID-19 in the Gem State.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) will hold its weekly media briefing to discuss the status of COVID-19 in the Gem State, Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

During the last meeting, DHW officials said the data is trending down in regards to daily cases, but are still very high when compared to reported cases at the start of the pandemic.

Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, Idaho saw new daily case numbers surge at the end of January to the highest they have been since the state's first case was confirmed.

According to IDHW, PCR testing positivity rate for Idaho was a record-high 32.0% for the week of Jan. 23 - Jan. 29. For the week of Jan. 30 - Feb. 5, the testing positivity rate fell to 25.1%, and it was just 10.0% last week, Feb. 13-19.

IDHW director Dave Jeppesen confirmed Tuesday, Feb. 15, that crisis standards of care had been deactivated in three Idaho health districts. Crisis standards of care are no longer active anywhere in Idaho, but due to a high testing positivity rate still in place, "we are not out of the woods yet," Jeppesen said.

On Monday, Feb. 28, there were 1,297 reported new cases and 21 new deaths in Idaho. Since the start of the pandemic, Idaho has reported 4,751 COVID-related deaths and 426,164 total confirmed and probable cases.

In the fall of 2021, Idaho health officials attributed the fourth wave of the virus to low vaccination rates and the Delta COVID-19 variant, which became the dominant variant in Idaho. As 2022 began, the Omicron variant surged.

In the last briefing, Idaho health officials stressed the importance of getting vaccinated and receiving booster shots to combat the Omicron variant.

