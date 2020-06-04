Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Washington state and Spokane County and we work together to separate facts from fear.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Key Facts:

388 coronavirus deaths among 7,984 cases in Washington.

A total of 87,911 people have taken a coronavirus test in Washington. 8.6% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

12 coronavirus deaths among 222 cases in Spokane County

Gov. Jay Inslee announced the cancellation of all in-person K-12 classes statewide for the remainder of the school year

Track the statewide outbreak with this map of Washington counties.

Monday, April 6

2:30 p.m.

Washington in-person classes will be closed through the end of the school year, Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Monday.

But schools will continue distance learning through the end of the school year, he added.

Washington state Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal joined Inslee to give an update on the school closures.

Last month, the state had ordered schools statewide to close March 17 to April 24, with the earliest opening date of April 27.

Last week, the governor extended the statewide stay-at-home order that closed businesses except for "essential" business to May 4. Residents were also asked to restrict leaving their homes except for necessary errands. However, schools were not specifically included in that extension.

Reykdal had said last week in a Facebook video that it was possible that students will not return to school for the remainder of the school year in an effort to further reduce the spread of coronavirus, but it would be up to the governor to make that call.

2:15 p.m.

Washington state Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal will join Gov. Jay Inslee at 2:30 p.m. to give an update on the state's coronavirus response.

Last month, the state had ordered schools statewide to close March 17 to April 24, with the earliest opening date of April 27. However, last week, the governor lengthened the statewide stay-at-home order that closed businesses except for "essential" business to May 4.

Reykdal had said last week in a Facebook video that it was possible that students will not return to school for the remainder of the school year in an effort to further reduce the spread of coronavirus, but it would be up to the governor to make that call.

10:30 a.m.

Western Washington has made significant strides to flatten the curve of the coronavirus outbreak. While eastern Washington is lagging behind, health officials say data suggests that there are marked improvements.

“I don’t think we are seeing a flattening of the curve yet [in eastern Washington]. But my hope is that the worst is behind us,” said Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz.

Lutz offered some hopeful news on Monday, adding that he is not seeing 20 or more cases per day in Spokane County. He also reported that health leaders have not seen a significant uptick in hospitalizations in the past several days, a metric they use when looking at the flattening of the curve.

There are 222 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Spokane County among 12 deaths, Lutz said. Thirty-five people have been hospitalized throughout the outbreak and 14 people remain in the hospital as of Monday.

9 a.m.

All people on Department of Defense property, installations, and facilities are now required to wear cloth face coverings in circumstances where they can't maintain six feet of social distance.

5:30 a.m.

The Spokane Transit Authority begins reduced service Monday. Express routes that typically carry morning and evening commuters are suspended due to significantly reduced ridership due to the 'stay home' order.

Express routes impacted by implementing Level 3 Service include:

Route 124 – North Express

Route 144 – South Express

Route 172 – Liberty Lake Express

Route 173 – Valley Transit Center Express

Route 190 – Valley Express

4:45 a.m.

The confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has reached 337,620 as of midnight ET Monday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. That's more than double the cases of the next-closest country, Spain. There have been 9,643 deaths in the U.S. -- nearly 1/3 of which are in New York City -- and 17,530 people recovered.

Worldwide, there are 1.27 million cases with nearly 70,000 deaths and more than 260,000 recovered.