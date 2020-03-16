Restaurants will still be available for take-out but there will be no sit-down dining. Crowds will also be limited to 50 people or less, per the CDC.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced that he will be signing an emergency proclamation to temporarily shut down bars and restaurants and further limit the size of gatherings during the coronavirus outbreak.

Restaurants will be allowed to have take-out and delivery services, but no in-person dining.

The ban applies to restaurants, bars, dance halls, clubs, theaters, health and fitness clubs, and other similar indoor social or recreational venues must cease operations until March 31.

Inslee is expected to make the announcement Monday at 10:30 a.m.

Crowds are now limited to 50 people, a decrease from Inslee's initial ban of gatherings of 250 or more. Fifty is the recommended crowd size number from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Grocery stores, banks, retailers and pharmacies can remain open as long as they meet public health directives.

“We are at a critical moment in this crisis. We are leaving the phase of COVID-19 outbreaks in concentrated areas of the county, and entering the phase of potentially rapid and widespread infection,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine.