Virus fears fuel spike in sales of guns and ammunition

Retailers say the buying frenzy is being fueled by consumers who are worried that people are becoming desperate and unpredictable.
Credit: AP
This image taken March 14, 2020, shows a nearly empty display shelf for ammunition at the Sportsmen's Warehouse in Meridian, Idaho. A sign at the store alerted customers that the store was limiting the number of firearms and ammunition that people could buy in a given day. (AP Photo/Lisa Marie Pane)

BOISE, Idaho — Just as grocery stores have been stripped bare by Americans panicked by coronavirus, guns and ammo have been flying off the shelves too. 

One gun shop owner compared the activity to a "Twilight Zone" episode. 

Some of the purchases are by people buying their first firearm. Others are from existing gun owners adding to their collection or stocking up on ammunition. 

Also potentially driving the sales are concerns that elected officials may try to restrict access to firearms.

