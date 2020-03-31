Viewer question: Why don't we report on the number of Idahoans who have recovered from coronavirus?

KTVB's Brian Holmes talks about a question we've been getting a lot, and why it gets his "blood boiling."

BOISE, Idaho — KTVB Anchor Brian Holmes spends some time at the end of our new show The 208 to answer questions viewers text us.

One viewer, "George in Meridian," asked why we aren't reporting the numbers of people who have recovered instead of deaths.

"We've gotten this question a lot, and really, well, for lack of better term, it gets my blood boiling," Holmes said.

See Holmes' full response above, along with responses to two other questions. In his response, Holmes focused on how we don't know the full number of cases. You can only be tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms and came in contact with a confirmed case.

"We can't report on the number of people who have recovered if we don't know the number of people who have COVID-19," Holmes said.

KTVB staff has been tracking the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Idaho, you can see the latest in our interactive map and timeline.

Some of those numbers local districts release might change if a positive case is determined to be an out of state resident - they will be added to another state's total number of cases instead of Idaho.

