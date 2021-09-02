Watch live at 2:30 p.m.: Health and Welfare answers media questions about COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Idaho

Top health experts will a media briefing Tuesday afternoon. We will stream it live on KTVB.COM and our YouTube Channel.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho is now headed into its second week of vaccinations for people age 65 and older. So far, there has been a lot of confusion about how to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Many residents have been unable to schedule an appointment, while many healthcare providers tell us there is not enough vaccine to keep up with demand.

We hope to learn more about the vaccine rollout in Idaho during a media briefing set for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.



Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen and Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch will offer brief remarks and provide an update on the status of COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho, and then will answer questions from media, along with state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn and Sarah Leeds, Idaho Immunization Program manager.

