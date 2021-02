We will live stream the meeting in this story and on our KTVB YouTube Channel.

The Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee will be giving an update on the vaccine rollout today.

They'll also be making more clarifications for Group 2, which includes adults 65 years or older and frontline essential workers.

The meeting is from noon until 2 p.m. Friday.

It will be streamed live in this story and on our YouTube Channel.



Read the full agenda.