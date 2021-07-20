Watch live at 2:30 p.m.: Idaho COVID-19 media briefing

Top Idaho health officials will provide an update on COVID-19 and answer questions from reporters.

BOISE, Idaho — Top Idaho health officials will provide an update on COVID-19 and answer questions from reporters during a media briefing set for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again around the country and the highly contagious delta variant is causing concerns for U.S. health officials.

Idaho has seen a slight rise in COVID-19 cases over the past several days. The most recent data shows the Gem State has 123 people hospitalized for COVID-19. A week ago, 82 people were hospitalized.

This comes as the start of the school year nears and the American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending that schools require face masks for all children older than 2 and all adults.

On Monday, nearly 1,000 protestors gathered outside St. Luke’s Meridian to voice their opposition to the St. Luke’s decision that all employees will be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 1, or face termination.

During today’s media briefing, Health and Welfare officials will offer brief opening remarks and then take questions from the media.



Those who will attend the briefing from DHW include Director Dave Jeppesen; Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch; Dr. Christine Hahn, Public Health medical director and state epidemiologist; Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist, Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program, and Dr. Christopher Ball, chief of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories.

The general public can join the briefing as attendees in listen/watch-only mode. The briefing is expected to last around 30 minutes.

