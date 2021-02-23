Watch live at 2:30 p.m.: COVID-19 vaccine media briefing

Top state health experts will bring us up-to-date on the vaccine rollout in Idaho during a question and answer session with the media.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will hold a media briefing about COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Director Dave Jeppesen and Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch will make some brief remarks and provide an update on the status of COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho, and then will answer questions from media. Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist, and Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program, will also take part.

We will stream the briefing live in this story and on our YouTube Channel.



The general public can join the briefing in listen/watch-only mode.

Earlier today, the state of Idaho announced that anyone seeking to get vaccinated in Idaho is required to live or work in the state. We expect to hear more about this decision at the media briefing.

Idaho, like most of the country, is grappling to deal with vaccine supply issues brought about by recent severe winter storms. We hope to find out if the state is caught up and vaccine appointments are being scheduled and doses administered.

Last week we learned that Idaho is expected to get 5,000 more doses of the vaccine through it federal retail pharmacy partnership. Albertsons and Walmart have selected to administer the extra vaccine. We hope to get an update.

And we have some viewer questions to pass along, like why are some 80 year olds still waiting to get vaccinated while others who are younger have already gotten their shot. And we are hearing about some people having a severe reaction to the second dose. Is that true? What are these health experts seeing here in Idaho?