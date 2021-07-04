Watch: Gov. Little to make COVID-19 vaccine announcement

We will broadcast the governor's new conference live on KTVB.COM.

BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little will make an announcement regarding the COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho on Wednesday, April 7, at 2 p.m. MT. The announcement will be broadcast live on KTVB.COM and our YouTube Channel.

No word on what that announcement might be.

On Monday, all Idahoans 16 years and older became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the state’s coronavirus website, more than 491,000 Idahoans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 796,726 total doses administered across the Gem State.

During a media briefing Tuesday, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen shared concerns about variants in the state.



Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have shown to be effective against several variants. Pfizer is also the only vaccine being given to 16- and 17-year-olds in Idaho.

Jeppesen said the case rate in Idaho has remained steady over the last six weeks but is increasing in eastern Idaho. The positivity rate is right around 5%.