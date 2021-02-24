Walmart to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Garden City on Friday

Walmart says it is holding vaccine events at locations that prioritize access for those deemed most vulnerable.

BOISE, Idaho — Walmart announced it will be hosting a communitywide vaccine clinic this Friday at its superstore at the intersection of Glenwood and State streets in Garden City.

Walmart will be administering doses of the Pfizer vaccines that it has received through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Walmart says it is holding vaccine events at locations that prioritize access for those deemed most vulnerable. The company has identified places where it believes it can have the greatest impact on increasing vaccine access.



"We have two goals as we administer vaccines: first, to get as many shots in eligible arms as possible so we can start the process of reopening our country, and second, ensuring equitable vaccine access across the communities we serve," Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness, said. "We will continue finding new ways to increase vaccination access for our customers as we work towards the eventual end of the pandemic."

Eligible patients can schedule a vaccine appointment via their website.

Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Idaho.

Insurance is not required, there is no cost to receive the vaccine, and appointments for the second vaccination will be made while at the first appointment.

Walmart anticipates these events will take place over the next several weeks as vaccine allocation allows.

