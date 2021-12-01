Watch live at 2:20 p.m.: Gov. Little to provide COVID-19 vaccine update

After the governor is finished with his remarks, Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen will talk about what's next in the vaccine process.

State leaders will be giving updates on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution today.

First, Governor Brad Little will deliver a message at 2:20 p.m. on the vaccination process in Idaho.

We will live stream his remarks in this story and on our YouTube Channel.

Then at 2:30 p.m. the Department of Health and Welfare will hold a media briefing about COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho.

Director Dave Jeppesen and Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch will offer brief remarks and an update on the status of the vaccination process in Idaho. Health officials will then answer questions from the media.

You can also watch the media briefing in this story and on our YouTube Channel.

The Gem State reported nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases on Monday along with 16 new deaths.