Uber offering free rides for people who want to get vaccinated

Starting Monday, Uber is offering free rides to thousands of vaccine sites across the country including the Boise area.

BOISE, Idaho — Anyone wanting to get a COVID-19 but doesn’t have transportation can now get a free ride from Uber.

Earlier this month, President Biden announced support for rideshare companies Lyft and Uber to provide free rides to people traveling to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

As part of a commitment from the White House, Uber is offering up to $25 off trips to and from vaccine sites. If your vaccine requires two doses, the discount applies to each leg of the trip.

It’s part of a nationwide effort to make getting the vaccine more convenient and the administration hopes this will encourage more Americans to get a shot. The president’s goal is to vaccinate 70% of all adults in the U.S. with at least on shot by the Fourth of July.

Here is how it works:



After you have booked an appointment (many vaccination sites require one) and you're ready to ride to or from your vaccination:



*Open the Uber app and tap 'Vaccine.'



*Tap 'Get your free ride', between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., through July 4.



*Enter the zip code of your appointment to find the location you are going to or coming from.



*Select your provider location and your ride option, free up to $25 each way.

Your drivers will be paid in full, but if you want to give some extra thanks to your drivers, please remember to leave a tip.

