St. Luke’s, Saint Alphonsus, public health districts to start taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments

BOISE, Idaho — Idahoans 65 and older will be able to start getting the COVID-19 vaccine next week, but you will have to make an appointment first.



St. Luke's and Saint Alphonsus said those who want the vaccine can sign up on Monday when the new stage begins. But both are asking that those who are 80 and over, or those who have serious medical conditions, go first.



They say those who are in the older age group, but are otherwise healthy, should wait a couple weeks.



St. Luke's says you can call a provider or use their myChart app to set up an appointment.



Saint Alphonsus says the best way to schedule appointments is to make them online by going to their website. Appointments can also be made by calling 1-888-578-2684, but they estimate wait times could exceed an hour.

And COVID-19 vaccine appointments begin opening for residents 65 years and older in Central District Health and Southwest District Health jurisdictions starting Monday, Feb. 1.



Vaccine providers may use prioritization efforts to serve those more vulnerable, first.

"What we know is this is a large and motivated group of residents. They are eager, and we are equally interested in seeing them gain protection from this vaccine. But we want to set realistic expectations and remind our residents who are 65 and older that this will be a multi-week process, likely longer, given the estimated 80,000 people in CDH's jurisdiction and approximately 6,000-7,000 vaccines a week coming into our area," said Russ Duke, District Director for Central District Health.

CDH's district includes Ada, Boise, Elmore, and Valley counties.



In SWDH's six-county region of Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, and Washington Counties, an estimated 45,000 people now qualify for vaccine. The district is receiving around 3,000 vaccines a week for the counties it serves.



Because of the limited vaccine doses and no significant increase anticipated, the two health districts are encouraging and supporting vaccine providers in using a priority system to focus on those most vulnerable in the early stage of vaccine distribution.

Prioritization may include screenings to determine if a person has serious health conditions that put them at higher risk for severe impacts from COVID-19.



"The data clearly show that our 65 and older populations have the highest rate of hospitalization and death, and often times with pre-existing conditions. While age alone puts us at higher risk, other health conditions increase the potential for negative outcomes if a person becomes infected. Allowing community members at an elevated risk to go first will begin to offer some of our most vulnerable residents a chance at protection, just a bit sooner," said Nikki Zogg, District Director for Southwest District Health.



Where to get vaccinated

Currently, weekly vaccine allotments are going to major health systems and pharmacies in CDH and SWDH regions. Both health districts maintain a list of enrolled vaccine providers on their websites with instructions on how to make an appointment.

For those without internet access, call centers are a good resource. CDH can be reached at 208-321-2222. It is open M-F, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. SWDH can be reached at 208-455-5411. The line is open M-F, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

"If you know someone – a neighbor or loved one who may need help with making an appointment or getting to an appointment, please help make this a priority for them right now and connect them to vaccine through the lists of providers in our regions," said Zogg.

Although the two health districts share county borders, residents are strongly encouraged to seek vaccine within the county they live in. Vaccine doses are allotted by health districts and must remain and be offered within that district.

Public health emphasizes the importance of honoring your vaccine appointment and asks that people not double-book appointments with multiple providers.

People within Group 1 and Subgroup 2.1 are still eligible for a vaccine and are encouraged to seek an appointment. View a list of who is eligible.

It's a matter of supply and demand

Idaho receives only about 21,000 doses per week right now, but St. Luke's chief medical officer says that number would be a lot higher if Idaho were getting more doses.

Dr. James Souza says it's a matter of supply and demand. And right now the demand is high, supply is not.

Souza says they have the capacity to give thousands more shots each week, if they had the supply.



"We're doing about 7,000 a week now," he said. "We could go to 10,000 immediately. We could go higher with additional planning."



President Biden is promising more vaccines in the coming weeks and months.

Souza says St. Luke's is planning to have more vaccination clinics, but nothing is firmly scheduled right now.

