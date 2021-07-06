St. Luke's mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic canceled due to AC repairs

Due to air-conditioning repairs for the St. Luke's COVID-19 Mobile Vaccination RV, some of the clinics scheduled to take place at Boise SD schools are canceled.

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday morning, the Boise School District announced that several of the COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled at the district's schools are canceled.

Due to air-conditioning repairs for the St. Luke's COVID-19 Mobile Vaccination RV, some of the clinics set to take place at some of the district's schools are canceled. The canceled clinics were scheduled for South Junior High School on Tuesday evening, Fairmont Junior School on the morning of July 9 and at Les Boise Junior High School on the morning of July 12.

The coronavirus vaccination clinics at West and North junior high schools for July 6 and 8 will go on as scheduled, according to the Boise School District in a tweet.

Back in April, St. Luke's opened its vaccination clinics for walk-in appointments for all Idahoans over the age of 16, with no charge to patients.

For walk-in appointments, children will need to be with a parent or guardian to give consent. If a parent or legal guardian is not present at the time of the appointment, then written or verbal consent from one will be needed.

More information on COVID-19 vaccinations at St. Luke's can be found online on the St. Luke's website.

