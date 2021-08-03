St. Luke's unveils new COVID-19 vaccine appointment registry

St. Luke's will now reach out to patients on the registry when vaccine supply arrives and appointments are available.

BOISE, Idaho — St. Luke's Health Systems announced Monday that a new COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduling process will be implemented. Beginning Monday, St. Luke's will have a vaccine registry and outreach process.

Rather than eligible Idahoans having to check the St. Luke's website or call for available vaccine appointments, St. Luke's will now reach out to patients on the registry when vaccine supply arrives and appointments are available.

St. Luke's is asking those interested in being added to the vaccine registry to fill out a questionnaire in myChart, the patient online electronic health portal. It is important to more the St. Luke's registry is separate from the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare's online registry.

If you wish to be included in the St. Luke's registry, the hospital is asking that only one registration is completed to avoid double-booking. Those who have registered with St. Luke's will receive scheduling notifications in myChart, by email or telephone.

Those without a myChart account, internet access, or who need interpretation service can call St. Luke's at (208) 381-9500 to be added to the registry.

Information on how to register and the COVID-19 vaccine can be found here.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR PEOPLE WHO WANT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT AT @StLukesHealth FOR THEIR #COVID19Vaccine: St. Luke's has a new registry. Patients will no longer need to check back or call repeatedly for an appointment. St. Luke’s will reach out instead. Details on this 🧵: — Anita Kissée (@StLukesAnita) March 8, 2021

St. Luke's released instructions on how to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine. Those who pre-register will have one week after being contacted by St. Luke's to schedule their appointment:

Patients registered in myChart are in eligible groups, have seen a St. Luke’s provider in the past 18 months and haven’t yet received the COVID-19 vaccine:

Please let us know you want to be added to the vaccine registry by filling out a questionnaire in myChart.

When open appointments are available for your group, you will be contacted via myChart to schedule.

St. Luke’s patients who AREN’T registered in myChart, are in eligible groups, have seen a St. Luke’s provider in the past 18 months and haven’t yet received the COVID-19 vaccine:

Please consider setting up a myChart account by calling 208-381-9000. Once you are signed up, you will be able to fill out an online questionnaire to let us know you want to be added to the registry. You will be contacted when appointments are available for your group.

If you don’t have internet access or need interpretation services, you can call us at 208-381-9500 to be added to our vaccine registry. We will contact you by your preferred method when it’s time for you to schedule an appointment.

People who are not St. Luke’s patients, have not received the vaccine and are in an eligible group:

If you have never used St. Luke’s services, please call 208-381-9000 to set up a myChart account. Once you are signed up, you will be able to fill out an online questionnaire to let us know you want to be added to the registry. You will be contacted when appointments are available for your group. NOTE: St. Luke's serves communities in Idaho and eastern Oregon.

If you don’t have internet access or need interpretation services, you can call us at 208-381-9500 to be added to our vaccine registry. We will contact you when it’s time for you to schedule an appointment.

St. Luke’s patients and non-St. Luke’s patients in unopened state groups:

If you are not in a currently eligible group, please wait a few weeks to fill out the online questionnaire or call St. Luke’s Connect at 208-381-9500. Our systems can only handle so many users at a time, and we need to keep the lines open for patients in need and those in currently eligible groups. The order in which questionnaires are filled out does NOT determine when registrants get the vaccine, so there is no benefit to filling it out immediately.

When you are ready, please follow the instructions outlined to join the registry.

