St. Luke's reaches COVID-19 vaccine milestone after administering 100,000 doses

BOISE, Idaho — St. Luke's Health System has administered 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This important milestone was reached at St. Luke's Travel Medicine Clinic in Meridian on Monday, as a 53-year-old Boise resident received their shot.

The 100,000 doses administered by St. Luke's includes all first and second doses of the vaccine, according to a release from St. Luke's.

"It's so inspiring to reach this important moment, and I'm so proud of our St. Luke's team," Scott Milner, St. Luke's senior director of pharmacy, said in a statement. "This was made possible thanks to the heroic efforts by so many St. Luke's leaders and staff working extra shifts and long days just to ensure vaccine gets into arms and people in our community are protected."

This milestone comes as Idahoans age 16-44 with at least one medical condition become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. All Idahoans will be eligible by April 5, as St. Luke's is seeing "enthusiastic reception" for the vaccine.

"These vaccines have been tested and are safe and effective. They are the best way to avoid becoming sick from COVID and get us all back to the life and day-to-day activities we all miss," Dr. Laura McGeorge, St. Luke's Health System service line medical director for primary and specialty care, said in a statement. "We still have a long way to go to achieve herd immunity, and vaccines will help us to safely keep our children in school, visit our grandparents, travel and enjoy activities like sporting events and concerts."

An updated vaccine eligibility list can be found here. For more information on scheduling a vaccination appointment, click here.

