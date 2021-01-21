Southwest District Health launches COVID-19 vaccine notification website

Submitting the form does not schedule a vaccine shot or means that someone will get it, but will alert people when their priority group is eligible for it.

BOISE, Idaho — Southwest District Health announced on Wednesday that it has launched a website that will notify people in its jurisdiction when they are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health department oversees Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, and Washington counties.

The form does not schedule a vaccine shot or means that someone will get it. District officials said the form is to alert people when the priority group that they are in is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

SWDH said the website serves as a "mechanism to notify participants about options when the vaccine is available for their priority group."

People will need to fill out the form with details that add them to certain priority groups.

The website will send through phone or email the alert to those who submit their information electronically.

"While interest in vaccine is high, weekly vaccine allotments are limited at this time and will impact how quickly individuals can get vaccinated," the district said in a statement. "Vaccine is being distributed to healthcare partners, including clinics and pharmacies who have enrolled to be COVID-19 vaccine providers."

On Monday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said the state's online vaccine scheduling tool will be delayed since it is still in the testing phase.

Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch said there were still issues with the program that they are trying to resolve.