South Central Public Health opens vaccines for everyone over the age of 16

Public health officials said the move to open eligibility to more Idahoans will be effective immediately.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idahoans over the age of 16 years old who live within the jurisdiction of South Central Public Health are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

South Central Public Health oversees Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties.

Residents do not need a medical condition to receive a vaccine.

The move sets South Central Public Health nearly a full week ahead of Idaho Gov. Brad Little's timeline to make the vaccines open to all Idahoans by April 5.

Those who would like to receive one of the COVID-19 vaccines need to seek an appointment with a healthcare provider or site that offers them. Find a statewide list of vaccine locations here.

