South Central Public Health opens vaccines for everyone over the age of 16

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idahoans over the age of 16 years old who live within the jurisdiction of South Central Public Health are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
South Central Public Health oversees Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties.
Residents do not need a medical condition to receive a vaccine.
Public health officials said the move to open eligibility to more Idahoans will be effective immediately.
The move sets South Central Public Health nearly a full week ahead of Idaho Gov. Brad Little's timeline to make the vaccines open to all Idahoans by April 5.
Those who would like to receive one of the COVID-19 vaccines need to seek an appointment with a healthcare provider or site that offers them. Find a statewide list of vaccine locations here.