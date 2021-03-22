Southcentral Idaho providers to help homebound residents get COVID-19 vaccine

Although these residents currently qualify for the vaccine, many of them are unable to travel to a provider without help.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Homebound Idahoans in South Central Idaho will now have the opportunity to get their COVID-19 vaccine through a new program designed to bring doses to those who are unable to leave their homes.

About 800 residents in the South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) jurisdiction are part of a program that works directly with homebound Idahoans. Many of them have an underlying health condition that puts them at greater risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms.

Although these residents currently qualify for the vaccine, many of them are unable to travel to a provider without help.

SCPHD has been working with the College of Southern Idaho's Office on Aging to identify these residents and connect homebound Idahoans with vaccine providers and transportation services.

Vaccine doses will be provided by the Magic Valley Paramedic Community Health Emergency Medical Services (CHEMS) unit, Minidoka Memorial Hospital CHEMS unit, Shoshone Family Medical Center and Luke's Pharmacy.

Homebound residents who are eligible for a vaccine can call the SCPHD COVID-19 hotline at (208) 737-1138 or the CSI Office on Aging at (208) 736-2122.

