Saint Alphonsus receives FEMA trailer to help with rural vaccine outreach

There is no cost for the vaccinations, but patients are asked to bring their health insurance card, if they have one, when they check in.



"Our ability to finish our pandemic fight strong depends on the accessibility of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine in communities across Idaho. I appreciate Saint Alphonsus and FEMA for making this new resource available in rural Idaho," Governor Brad Little said.



The MVU will be in Washington County for clinics between May 3-8 at Memorial Park in Weiser. The mobile unit will then move to a location within Central District Health District the following week (May 10-15). The specific location will be announced at a later date. Each clinic will be repeated approximately three weeks later in the same locations, so patients can receive their second vaccinations.



"This is a great opportunity to dramatically increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine in our rural communities, as well as our most underserved and vulnerable populations," said Idaho Office of Emergency Management Director Brad Richy. "I am proud to support this partnership between IOEM, Saint Alphonsus and FEMA. Making the vaccine available to all Idahoans is critically important as Idaho continues on the path towards pandemic recovery."