Saint Alphonsus receives FEMA trailer to help with rural vaccine outreach

BOISE, Idaho — Saint Alphonsus will soon be heading into more rural Idaho communities to provide people with the COVID-19 vaccine.
The health system announced it's receiving a FEMA vaccination trailer, or Mobile Vaccine Unit (MVU), to serve several rural communities in southwestern Idaho.
Saint Alphonsus is the only health system and vaccine provider in Idaho selected by FEMA to operate the MVU.
"This FEMA trailer will help us to expand our successful mobile vaccination program orchestrated by our Community Health & Well-Being team including our Faith Community Nurses and other clinical volunteers. Saint Alphonsus is committed to addressing health inequities around vaccine access to vulnerable populations and rural communities," said Odette Bolano, President and CEO of Saint Alphonsus Health System.
The first outreach clinics with the MVU are scheduled to take place in Homedale on April 26 through May 1. The trailer will be next to Homedale City Hall at 31 West Wyoming Avenue.
Patients will receive the first of two doses of Pfizer vaccine, and the clinic will return three weeks later to administer the second dose shots. The clinic will be open from 4-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
There is no cost for the vaccinations, but patients are asked to bring their health insurance card, if they have one, when they check in.
"Our ability to finish our pandemic fight strong depends on the accessibility of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine in communities across Idaho. I appreciate Saint Alphonsus and FEMA for making this new resource available in rural Idaho," Governor Brad Little said.
The MVU will be in Washington County for clinics between May 3-8 at Memorial Park in Weiser. The mobile unit will then move to a location within Central District Health District the following week (May 10-15). The specific location will be announced at a later date. Each clinic will be repeated approximately three weeks later in the same locations, so patients can receive their second vaccinations.
"This is a great opportunity to dramatically increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine in our rural communities, as well as our most underserved and vulnerable populations," said Idaho Office of Emergency Management Director Brad Richy. "I am proud to support this partnership between IOEM, Saint Alphonsus and FEMA. Making the vaccine available to all Idahoans is critically important as Idaho continues on the path towards pandemic recovery."