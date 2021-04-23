Saint Alphonsus offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Meridian

The clinic at the former Gordman's will run from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Saint Alphonsus will be offering COVID-19 vaccine walk-in appointments Friday and Saturday at its clinic in Meridian.

This is the former Gordman's located at The Village in Meridian.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccination will be administered.

The clinic is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.



Any Idahoan age 16 and up is eligible. Minors need signed consent.



Saint Alphonsus is going on a vaccine road trip across southwest Idaho to bump up access in rural areas.

They'll set up a mobile vaccine unit supplied by FEMA in Homedale and Weiser.

The Homedale clinic is first, running next Monday through Saturday, before heading to Weiser.

Hours run from 4 to 8 p.m. on weekdays, and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

The clinic will return in three weeks so people can get their second shot.

